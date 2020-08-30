Lonnie Melvin Morgan, 79, of Faith passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home after a two year battle with cancer. He was born June 19, 1941 in Rowan County to the late Lonnie Morgan and Frances Archie Morgan Holshouser. He was a member of Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith where he was a member of the Men's Bible Class, the Shiloh Seniors, served on the Consistory, delivered Meals on Wheels, and participated on several mission trips. Mr. Morgan was employed by W.A. Brown, Swing Transport and was a truck driver for approximately 40 years for various trucking companies. After retirement, he delivered campers for dealers and individuals. He enjoyed archery and participated in tournaments in various states. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Gaynelle Fulk Morgan; daughter, Robin Julian and husband Jeffrey of Salisbury; brother, Robert Morgan of China Grove; grandchildren, Clark Morgan and wife Sandie, and Ashley Troutman and husband Cody; great grandchildren, Austin Morgan, Blake Morgan, Carter Morgan, and Abel Troutman; step-granddaughter, Brandi Morris and husband James, step-great grandchildren, Taylor Lawson, Savannah Morris, Kayla Morris, and Chloey Morris. Visistation: The family will receive friends and relatives at Powles Staton Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. Interment: The graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Shiloh Reformed Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Richard Myers, Pastor. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Shiloh Reformed Church, PO Box 308, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made to www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.