Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene Mauldin Pug Coggins. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Send Flowers Obituary

In honor of a life well lived, the family of Lorene “PUG” Mauldin Coggins is saddened but Rejoices in her Homegoing. She passed from this life on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, as the sun rose, and made her triumphal entry into her eternal home (John 3:16). With her loving daughter by her side at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, she passed peacefully in the knowledge she was loved and admired by those whom she treasured most. She will be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, loyal friend, dedicated volunteer and devoted life long member of First Baptist Church, Kannapolis. “PUG” as she was known to her family and friends, lived her life quietly and simply; working hard her entire life and instilling her strong work ethic in others. She never met a stranger and everyone gravitated to her Live-Life-To-The-Fullest personality. She loved a good joke or prank and adventures both big and small. She will be greatly missed and yet will continue to live on within each of us by the many stories and memories we share. A sweet, Southern Lady who was an “adopted” mother to many. Born to Jim and Fannie Biles Mauldin on Park Avenue in Salisbury, on June 25, 1925, she attended Lenoir Rhyne College, worked briefly at the Marietta Bell Aircraft Plant reading blueprints during World War II, was employed in the Set Department of Cannon Mills and finally found her true calling as a Certified Pharmacy Technician working at F.L.

In honor of a life well lived, the family of Lorene “PUG” Mauldin Coggins is saddened but Rejoices in her Homegoing. She passed from this life on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, as the sun rose, and made her triumphal entry into her eternal home (John 3:16). With her loving daughter by her side at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, she passed peacefully in the knowledge she was loved and admired by those whom she treasured most. She will be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, loyal friend, dedicated volunteer and devoted life long member of First Baptist Church, Kannapolis. “PUG” as she was known to her family and friends, lived her life quietly and simply; working hard her entire life and instilling her strong work ethic in others. She never met a stranger and everyone gravitated to her Live-Life-To-The-Fullest personality. She loved a good joke or prank and adventures both big and small. She will be greatly missed and yet will continue to live on within each of us by the many stories and memories we share. A sweet, Southern Lady who was an “adopted” mother to many. Born to Jim and Fannie Biles Mauldin on Park Avenue in Salisbury, on June 25, 1925, she attended Lenoir Rhyne College, worked briefly at the Marietta Bell Aircraft Plant reading blueprints during World War II, was employed in the Set Department of Cannon Mills and finally found her true calling as a Certified Pharmacy Technician working at F.L. Smith Drug, Willeford Drug, Landis Drug, Revco and continued at CVS until her retirement in 2010. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Gaither “BUD” Coggins; 4 brothers, Monroe F. Maulden (Kannapolis), Glen Mauldin (Greenwood, SC), Robert Mauldin (Houston,TX), William Mauldin (Charlotte); and 2 sisters, Beatrice (Bea) Davis (Kannapolis) and Doris Plowman (Kannapolis). Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marie Coggins of Greensboro; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A special “THANK YOU” to each and every caregiver for Lorene “PUG” Coggins. She truly loved each of you and though her battle was long and difficult at times, you helped her every step of the way! The love and care you shared with her will always remain in our hearts. May God bless each of you. Service: Due to the current NC regulations, a private graveside service will be held later this week. A Celebration of Life Service and fellowship will be held at a time yet to be determined. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 101 N. Main Street, Kannapolis, N.C. 28081; Heart of the Triad Quilt Guild, P.O. Box 874, Kernersville, N.C. 27285 (lap quilts for terminally ill patients); Creative Hearts and Hands, 2005 New Garden Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27410 (Hats and pillows for critically ill patients). Remembrance: Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com . Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Coggins. Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close