Loretta Baker Hagerman, 67, of Cleveland passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on Dec. 18, 1951 in Paynesville, W.Va., to Hazel Cole Baker and the late Clarence Baker. Loretta loved spending time with her family; they were her life. She was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Evelyn Estep. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, William “Freddie” Hagerman; daughters, Melissa Haller (Fritz), Geneva Gonzalez (Gustavo) and Christina Robinson (Michael); sisters, Wilma Rose and Peggy Bishop; brothers, Jerry Baker and Raymond Baker; grandchildren, Alex Hagerman, Katrina Wright, Matthew Hagerman, Timothy Wright, Paige Robinson, Christian Gonzalez and Brianna Gonzalez; and great-granddaughters, Aubree and Kynlee Sims. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St., New Ulm, MN 56073 or at www.lcfamerica.org. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Hagerman family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019