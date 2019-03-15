Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Loretta Dale Barringer, age 69, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Novant Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, following a period of declining health and serious illness of two weeks. Loretta was born on Aug. 28, 1949 to the late George A. Barringer and Nell Hinson Barringer in Cabarrus County. Loretta graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1967 and Pfeiffer College in 1971. She went on to earn her master's degree in English Literature from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Loretta's lifelong love of reading lead to a career as circulation librarian at Charles A. Cannon Memorial Library in Concord. She retired after 36 years of service. Loretta was also a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church of Gold Hill. She taught Sunday School for 40 years and served as church treasurer for over 35 years. She was a member of the church council at different times in her life, and was awarded the Woman of the Year by WELCA for her service to the church. Loretta is survived by her loving sisters, Linda Barringer of Gold Hill,and Lisa Coates (Tim) of Linwood. She also leaves behind her niece, Stephanie Stalcup (Benjamin); nephew, Chris Coates (fiancée, Allison Bost); as well as two great-nephews, Addison and Rhys Stalcup. Although, Loretta never had children of her own, she treated her niece and nephew and great-nephews as if they were her own. She shared with them her love of reading and spoiled them every chance she got. She also loved her big yellow cat, Mr. Purr who missed her greatly during her illness. Service & Visitation: Services will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Gold Hill. Visitation will be held from 1-2:45 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 4401 St. Stephen's Church Rd., Gold Hill, NC 28071. We would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Trinity Oaks, Salisbury, for their loving care of Loretta over the past several months. We would also like to thank all the staff caring for Loretta on the Critical Care Unit at Novant-Rowan Medical Center over the past few weeks. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Barringer family. Online condolences may be made at

