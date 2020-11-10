1/1
Loretta L. Bragg
Loretta L. Bragg, age 84, died on Nov. 6, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1936 in China Grove (Rowan County) NC to the late Matthew Roger Lentz and Ruby Daugherty. She served her community as a beautician for 59 years and a CNA for 43 years. Loretta was a member of the St. Phillip's Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for 60 years. Loretta is survived by her son Roger Bragg, brother Tom (Barbara) Lentz, sister Myrtle Lentz, one grandson, Cody and daughter-in-law, Ami. A Memorial Service will be held on November 11, 2020 at 3pm at Lutheran Chapel Church in China Grove, NC. Condolences: RFHR.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
