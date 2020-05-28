Words cannot express the depth of our love and thankfulness for our beloved Lori, child of God, new creation in Christ, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother (“Nana”), friend, and pastor. Filled with God's love, peace and strength, Lori courageously consented to a third (1996, 2006) open heart surgery to have a failing valve replaced. She wanted so much to feel better and continue loving and bringing joy to her family and friends. On the evening of May 20, 2020, after a full day of surgery, the Lord Jesus in His love and mercy took Lori to her eternal home in heaven where she is made new and there is no more pain, sorrow, or death. Lori was born to her loving parents John and Myrna Van Ravestein, and loving brother Derrick and sister Tammy, on August 31, 1962. Within a week of her birth, she was baptized into Christ and over the years grew in faith and love. In her high school years Lori's family added a “sister”, Hanna Suhonen of Finland (exchange student), and today Hanna and her family continue to be a loving part of her family. Lori graduated in 1980 from South Iredell High School. Having a big heart to serve others, Lori was a “candy striper” at Iredell Memorial Hospital and later chose to study to be a nurse at UNC-Charlotte. At UNCC she enjoyed dear friendships and sisterhood in Alpha Delta Pi. Lori became interested in being a nutritionist and graduated from UNC-G with a BS in Nutrition Sciences. She worked at Davis Hospital, Nursing Homes, and a Church as a nutritionist. While serving and caring for others, Lori experienced a calling to serve as an ordained Lutheran pastor. She began seminary in the Fall of 1991 at the Lutheran Theological Center in Atlanta and enjoyed classes at Candler (Emory), Columbia, and ITC Seminaries. Her husband Doug attended LTCA for his senior year of seminary where he and Lori met. They became great friends, enjoyed being together in Atlanta, and fell in love. By the end of the year they were engaged and were married the next summer on May 23, 1992. Lori continued her education at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, S.C. and graduated in May of 1996. She served an internship at Newberry College and Redeemer, Newberry, S.C. Lori gave birth to beloved daughter Elizabeth in 1994 and beloved son Matthew in 1996. Lori was ordained in the Fall of 1996 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, her first call which was to serve as co-associate pastor with husband Doug. Next Lori served as co-pastor with Doug at St. Peter's, Salisbury, NC, where Lori started a wonderful preschool ministry that continues to thrive today. Lori's next call as chaplain for Rowan Regional Hospice and Home Health allowed her to serve patients and families with great love and compassion. Lori always said that she could write a book about the amazing stories of love, strength, and hope she experienced. Hospice was the perfect setting for Lori to share God's love and her own grace, strength and resilience God granted her through her life's health challenges. During this time Lori was very blessed to serve on the Lutheran NC Synod Council and Worship and Music Ministry. A change in Lori's health resulted in her leaving hospice after 7 wonderful years. Her family was so blessed to have her at home more as both children graduated high school and went on to further their education. Elizabeth gave birth to a beloved grandchild Gabby which gave Lori “Nana” and Doug “Papa” and family great joy. Matthew graduated from Catawba with highest honors in 2019 which made his mother and father and family very proud. Over the last 5 years Lori and Doug and family have been blessed to serve and be a part of the loving congregation of St. John's Lutheran Church in Asheboro, NC. Lori loved being with family, especially for holidays and special occasions. The family has great memories of gathering at her parents' home at Lake Norman and a favorite vacation at Atlantic Beach, NC. She loved to snow and water ski, hike, vacation, cruise, and travel. Lori's passion to live out her faith and help others with God's love and comfort was central to her life. Lori is survived by her husband of 28 years, the Rev. Doug Hefner, her daughter Elizabeth, son Matthew, and granddaughter Gabriella Rose; her parents, John and Myrna Van Ravestein; her brother Derrick Van Ravestein (Jenny) and sister Tammy Pressly (David), brother in law Jeff Hefner (Tina), and a number of dear nephews and nieces. Service: An outdoor drive -in memorial service (bring chair, sit in shade or car) will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 10am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 S. Park St., Asheboro, 27203. Internment of Lori's ashes with a graveside service will be held at 3pm at Oakwood Cemetery, 114 Oakwood Rd, Statesville, NC. From office follow Lawrence Dr to Knoll Ln. Please bring chair, sit in shade. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church where the gifts will be given to support Lori's favorite ministries like Lutheridge Lutherock, Lutheran Southern Seminary, Hospice, Christian United Outreach Center (food and aid to families in need), Family Crisis Center, and Recovery Programs. Or the donor may give a gift in loving memory of Lori to the ministry/charity of their choice. Condolences may be made online at www.ridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 28, 2020.