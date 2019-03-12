Lorraine Bouchard Bradshaw, 72, of Salisbury, NC went to join her beloved husband, James, in heaven, on March 8th, 2019. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, a brother and her mother. Lorraine was born on May 14, 1946 in Maine and grew up in Wolcott, CT, before moving to North Carolina. Those left to cherish her memory include: children, Chet, Lisa, Terri, Leonora, and James III; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren (who were her world); sister, Lois; brother, Leland; many nieces, nephews and good friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her best friend, Marion, for always being there. Per Lorraine's request, there will be no memorial service. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Bradshaw family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 12, 2019