Lotha Bowers Hartsell, 76, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Mrs. Hartsell was born Nov. 8, 1942 to the late Hobert Daniel Bowers and Corrine Bowers Kirk. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Benny Mack Overcash; brothers, Hobert Cecil Bowersand Ted Newell; and sister, Betty Bernard. Lotha enjoyed spending time at the beach and will be remembered as a loving sister, mother and grandmother. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Pastor Gene Beaver. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, 421 Church St., Concord. Lotha is survived by daughter, Sherry VonHall; granddaughter, Britany Grace VonHall; grandson, Cory Keith VonHall; great-grandchildren, Karlee Grace Hames, Benjamin Chase VonHall; and sisters, Linda Kesler and husband Pete and Douglas Newell Duty and husband Frank. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC. 28081. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Hartsell family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 9, 2019