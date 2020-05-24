Lottie Middleton Harner Rowe passed away on Friday, May 22 2020, with her daughter Jane Harner Wilkinson by her side. Her son, Jim Harner; daughter, Jane; and her grandson, Daniel were all able to visit her on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Lottie was born in Grenada, Miss., on Oct. 18, 1921, to Zackery Middleton and Sadie Shumake Middleton. She married Dr. George Harner in 1945 while George was attending Texas, A&M. They were married for over 50 years. Dr. Harner worked for the Federal Government and he and Lottie relocated over 30 times during his career. Lottie loved every move and quickly made friends. Lottie is survived by her son, James W. (Jim) Harner (Nancy); daughter, Jane Harner Wilkinson (Dan); and one grandchild, Daniel Harner Wilkinson (Lauren). She has two great-granddaughters, Hailee and Maddie. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Palmertree. Lottie loved social gatherings, family events, playing bridge, gourmet club and her walking group in Raleigh's Brookhaven neighborhood. She loved to host events in her home and was known far and wide as the “perfect hostess”. She was also known for her extraordinary cooking skills. She made the absolute best Apple Pie and Strawberry Shortcake ever! After Dr. Harner's death, she married Robert Rowe and they lived at Atlantic Beach. After his death she moved back to Raleigh. In 2013, she moved to Salisbury to be near her daughter Jane and family. Lottie was a member of Creedmoor Road Baptist church. She was a good Christian and a Proud Democrat. Arrangements: There will be a private family graveside service on Wednesday, May 27, at noon in Raleigh. Memorials: Flowers are accepted or you may make a donation to the therapeutic horse camp, for people with disabilities, Saving Grace Farm, 725 Jackson Road, Salisbury NC 28146. Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.