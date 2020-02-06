Lou Ellen Ketner Shuping, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Brightmoor Nursing Center in Salisbury. She was born February 19, 1927, in Rowan County to the late Lee Bachman Ketner and Bertie Cruse Ketner. Ms. Shuping was a graduate of Rockwell High School and was a lifelong member of Organ Lutheran Church in Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Philip Ketner (Catherine), Audrey Goble (Paul), and Zane Ketner (Edith). Ms. Shuping is survived by her brother, Leebert Ketner (Barbara) of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Organ Lutheran Church Cemetery with Vicar Jordan Davis officiating. Memorials may be made to Organ Lutheran Church Steeple Fund, 1515 Organ Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the family of Ms. Shuping. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 6, 2020