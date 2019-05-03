Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Daniels Hannon. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Memorial service 11:00 AM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Daniels Hannon, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House after a few months of declining health. She was born April 9, 1951, to Carl E. Daniels and Lela Plyler Daniels, who predeceased her along with her brothers Jerry, Arnold and Carl. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Olan Hannon, step-children, Robin Hannon (Anne) of Raleigh, David Hannon (Mary Ann) of Mt Ulla and Karen Hannon McGinnis of Concord. Six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her sisters, Janis Cashion of Troutman, Becky Keller (Jimmy) of Kannapolis, Anne Shorts (Tom) of Seneca, SC and many nieces and nephews. Know to the family as "Weez", she was a giver, always available, whenever needed. She was of the Baptist faith. A memorial service, conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Rushing, will be held a Whitleys Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 am with receiving immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Online condolences may be sent to

