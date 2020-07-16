Louise House, 91, of Granite Quarry, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born May 12, 1929 in Rowan County and was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie L. Tarleton. Louise was a graduate of East Spencer High School and graduated from Pfeiffer College with a Business Degree. Mrs. House worked for North Carolina Finishing Company in the Business Department where she met her husband before she retired to raise her family. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to be outside in her yard or garden working. Mrs. House was preceded in death by her husband, Egbert Elmore House, Sr. and daughter Darrielle Chastain. Louise is survived by her daughter Elmira House of Granite Quarry; son Robert House of Rockwell, and daughter Judy Wingerson of Salisbury; five grandchildren, Hunter and Derek House of Rockwell, and Amber, Trey, and Meredith Wingerson and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her favorite cat William. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with Pastor Mike Reavis, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, is assisting the House family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
