1/1
Louise House
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise House, 91, of Granite Quarry, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born May 12, 1929 in Rowan County and was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie L. Tarleton. Louise was a graduate of East Spencer High School and graduated from Pfeiffer College with a Business Degree. Mrs. House worked for North Carolina Finishing Company in the Business Department where she met her husband before she retired to raise her family. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to be outside in her yard or garden working. Mrs. House was preceded in death by her husband, Egbert Elmore House, Sr. and daughter Darrielle Chastain. Louise is survived by her daughter Elmira House of Granite Quarry; son Robert House of Rockwell, and daughter Judy Wingerson of Salisbury; five grandchildren, Hunter and Derek House of Rockwell, and Amber, Trey, and Meredith Wingerson and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her favorite cat William. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines with Pastor Mike Reavis, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, is assisting the House family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved