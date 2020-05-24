Louise L. Boone
Louise L. Boone, 78, of Salisbury passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 at her home. She was born July 30, 1941, in Cabarrus co. to the late Robert Albert Lowe and Myrtle Knight Lowe. Louise was an instructor at Field Crest Cannon for many years. She enjoyed crafts, painting and spending time with her grandchildren and she loved her church. She was preceded in death by her husband Aaron W. Boone, son Ken Boone Sr. Those left to cherish her memory, son, Michael Boone, three daughters, Jackie Wacaster, Tammy Bowles, Kay Clodfelter, one brother, Sonny Lowe, one sister, Marlene Brown, 13 grandchildren and six Great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 7-9 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday At Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Wayne Hall and Ronnie Brown officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
