Louise Parker Wingate passed away peacefully at her home, June 8, 2020 in Salisbury. Louise was born April 19, 1928 in Iredell County. She grew up in Troutman. She was a daughter of the late Alonzo Burton Parker and Bessie Rogers Parker. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, Nana and friend. Her contagious smile, outgoing personality and expressions of kindness would light up any room. Her life was a source of strength to those who knew her. Her grandchildren, Jonathan and Brittany, loved their Nana dearly. The three of them shared a special bond. Her love of family meant everything to her. She married the love of her life, Clifton Ellis Wingate, May 27, 1950. Their love certainly was a match made in heaven. Many marveled at the unique and loving marriage they have shared. She was very proud to have recently celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with Cliff. Louise was a member of First Baptist Church. She was a spiritual woman and was involved in many church activities until her declining health. She loved singing in the church choir. She was proud to have participated in the church “Singing Christmas Tree” until a few years ago. Her life will be forever cherished in the lives of her husband, Cliff; her only child, Beverly and husband Lee West; her grandson, Jonathan West and wife Pamela; and granddaughter, Brittany West. She is survived by one sister, Jean P. Brawley; nieces, Pam McCann, Belinda Brawley and nephew, Stephen Brawley. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother Roger Parker, sister Virginia P. Stradley and nephew Burton Parker. Service: A service to celebrate her life will be held at Rowan Memorial Park on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials to be made to the First Baptist Church, Music Fund, 223 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wingate family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 11, 2020.