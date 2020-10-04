Louise “Nan” Pressley Spry, 86, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born February 2, 1934 in Buncombe County to the late Carl Pressley and Agnes Patton Pressley. She worked as a Nurse in the health care industry and she enjoyed reading, going to the beach and dancing. In addition to her parents, her husbands, Bruce H Spry, John Briggs Sturgill, brother Richard Pressley and great granddaughter Caitlin Campbell preceded Louise in death. Louise is survived by her children, Candy S. Bass (Don) of Rockwell, John B. Sturgill Jr. of Rockwell, sister Shirley Livengood – Lexington, brothers Bob Pressley (Mary) Huntersville, Ben Pressley (Frances) Virginia, Kenny (Lillie) Pressley, Oklahoma, three grandchildren – Mike Campbell (Nancy), Amy Dellinger, Becky Cranford (Karl) and 7 great grandchildren Ashlyn, Alyssa, Allie, Logan, Heather, Jimmy and Kora that she loved dearly. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Spry family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
