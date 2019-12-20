Mrs. Louise Kimmer Poole Self, age 81, of Traphill passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Mrs. Self was born June 8, 1938 in Rowan County to Maude Kluttz, her father Louis Kimmer, passed away while serving in the Army before her birth. Her mother later married Raymond Rogers of Elkin and moved to Elkin. Mrs. Self was a member of Church of the Wildwood and graduate of Elkin High School. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Poole of Rockwell; second husband, Crawford M. Self of Traphill; step-father, Raymond Rogers; and stepdaughter, Wanda Self. Survivors include: son, Rodney Poole of Salisbury; daughters, Cathy Gobble and husband Mike of Rincon, GA, Robin Youngblood and husband Jeff of Traphill; stepson, Ray Self of Woodleaf; stepdaughter, Ann Self of Salisbury; 7 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 4 great- grandchildren; and 7 step great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 20, 2019