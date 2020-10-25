1/1
Louise Shaver Mundy
1926 - 2020
Louise Marine Shaver Mundy, 94, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home in Salisbury. She was born March 3, 1926 in Gold Hill to the late Eli and Agnes Taylor Shaver. Louise attended Rockwell High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gold Hill, where she played piano for many years. Louise enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She loved spending time with her family. Louise was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Mundy; daughters, Joyce Ann Galloway, and Judy Flowe; grandson, Tommy Boger; brother, Clifton S. Shaver; and sister Beulah Cook. Louise is survived by sons, Eli Galloway and wife Vickie of Albemarle, Donnie Galloway of Salisbury, Joe Galloway and wife Johna of Salisbury, Jeff Galloway of Concord, and Mike Galloway and wife Shelly of Salisbury; daughters, Linda G. Davis and Rick of Salisbury, Wanda G. Oatman and husband Gary of Kannapolis, Debbie Boger of Salisbury, and Janet Lambert of Salisbury; she is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, October 26, 2020, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Gold Hill, Gold Hill. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Gold Hill, Gold Hill, with Pastor Toney Parsons, officiating. Burial will follow in the Gold Hill Cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gold Hill PO Box 288 Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Mundy family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gold Hill
OCT
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gold Hill
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
