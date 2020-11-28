Mrs. Louise Speight Bost, age 90 of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Born December 14, 1929 in Rowan County, Louise was the daughter of the late Marshall Lee Speight and Lottie Deese Speight. Her husband, Albert Ray Bost and sister, Edith Reed also preceded her in death. Louise was a member of Organ Lutheran Church for many years.
After attending Rowan County Schools, Louise spent her career working in production in cotton textiles, retiring from China Grove Cotton Mill. Louise loved sewing, preparing meals for her family and was well know for her wonderful banana pudding. She loved her family but received great joy from the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Delane Bost, along with her precious grandchildren, Junior Bost (Robin) and Brittany Dixon (Brandon) and their mother, Becky Bost. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Ciji Fisher (Casey) and Lauren Bender (Ryan) and great great-grandchildren, Sutton and Stanton Fisher.
Graveside Service for Louise will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. The family has asked you kindly remember Louise with memorials in her honor to St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.StJude.org.
