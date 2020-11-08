1/1
Louise Wells Craig
1947 - 2020
Louise Wells Craig, 73, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born January 16, 1947 in Rowan County to the late James and Martha Bonds Wells. She attended West Rowan High School and was a lifelong member at First United Church of Christ. Family and friends fondly nicknamed her “Weese” because of her happy and fun personality. Over the years, she catered dinners, provided wedding planning services, baked many beautiful wedding cakes, and was an Activities Assistant at a nursing facility. Weese collected antiques as her hobby and loved spending time with her family. She spent many years in the NC Mountains during her childhood and adult life and would often reminisce about those days that were precious to her. Those left to cherish her memory include daughter, Mary Beth Coughenour Lemly (Darrell); son William “Bill” Usher (Susie); stepson Thomas Kochenauer; her very specially loved granddaughter, Shelby Lee Turman; and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and spouse Marshall Lewis Craig. Service: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 1:00 pm at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury with a celebration of life gathering for family and close friends at the home following the service. A special thank you to the staff at Trinity Elms Health & Rehab in Clemmons for their care prior to Louise moving back to her home. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Church of Christ, 207 West Horah Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Craig family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
