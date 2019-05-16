Loyd Timothy Cain Sr., 65, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his residenLoyd Timothy Cain Sr., 65, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his residence in Salisbury. He was born Sept. 29, 1953 in Rock Hill, S.C. to the late Janell Faulkenberry Cain and Loyd J. Cain, who survives. Loyd served in the United States Army for 10 years and later worked in the maintenance department for Philip Morris USA. In addition to his father, Loyd is survived by his wife Tammy Cain of Salisbury; two sons, Loyd Timothy Cain Jr. and Matthew Steven Cain; two daughters, Pamela Janelle Cain and Keighley Nevaeh Cain; two sisters, Carolyn Jordan of Sharon, S.C. and Nancy Emerine of Chandler, Texas; two brothers, Darrell Cain of Rock Hill, S.C. and Lenard Cain of Leland; and four grandchildren. Service & Visitation: The memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the Liberty Baptist Church, 1365 Brookwood Dr., China Grove, NC 28023, with Preacher Barry Kemp, officiating. The family will greet friends and relatives following the service in the church fellowship hall. Carolina Cremation of Charlotte and Salisbury is assisting the Cain family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com ce in Salisbury. He was born Sept. 29, 1953 in Rock Hill, S.C. to the late Janell Faulkenberry Cain and Loyd J. Cain, who survives. Loyd served in the United States Army for 10 years and later worked in the maintenance department for Philip Morris USA. In addition to his father, Loyd is survived by his wife Tammy Cain of Salisbury; two sons, Loyd Timothy Cain Jr. and Matthew Steven Cain; two daughters, Pamela Janelle Cain and Keighley Nevaeh Cain; two sisters, Carolyn Jordan of Sharon, S.C. and Nancy Emerine of Chandler, Texas; two brothers, Darrell Cain of Rock Hill, S.C. and Lenard Cain of Leland; and four grandchildren. Service: The memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the Liberty Baptist Church, 1365 Brookwood Dr., China Grove, NC 28023, with Preacher Barry Kemp, officiating. The family will greet friends and relatives following the service in the church fellowship hall. Carolina Cremation of Charlotte and Salisbury is assisting the Cain family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 16, 2019