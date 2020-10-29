LT Richard Lee “Bud” Leonard, Jr., 79 of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. He entered glory surrounded by his family and friends with no regrets, anticipating meeting his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunion with his son Burt. Born in Mooresville on March 3, 1941, he was the son of the late John Bolen “JB” McCall, and the late Deemie Idell Pethel Boyd. He graduated from Catawba College with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration on May 10, 1997. A veteran of the US Navy. He proudly served 21 years receiving Navy unit commendation, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Navy Achievement Medal and numerous other accommodations. He retired from Norandal USA in 2009. He was ordained minister. He served as elder at Northgate Church from 1987 to present; touching numerous lives through teaching, counseling, friendship, mission work in China with a servant heart. He loved his family and friends left all amazing legacy to live by, we will cherish forever. He loved many but the love of his life was his wife Sue who he walked with faithfully over 60 years. His main goal was for all to accept Jesus Christ as their lord and savior. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Burton Trevor Leonard, brother Mike Seamon, Sister-In-Law, Bertha Upright, Mother In-Law, Martha Sherrill. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Mary Sue Moore Leonard, whom he married on April 23, 1960; sons, Richard Leonard (Joy) of Bakersfield, CA, William Arron Leonard of Salisbury and Jeff Leonard (Jackie) of Tyro. brothers, Joe Seamon (Cheryl) of Aiken, SC, Butch Leonard (Charla) of Aiken, SC, Chuck Seamon of Houston, TX. sisters Linda Garmon (David) of China Grove and Marie Smith (Ray) of Saint Helena Island, SC.; grandchildren, Chris, Dan Rae, Jeff Jr., Kristan, Zach, Jon, Kayla and Amber.; great-grandchildren, Kadence, Matilyn, Hayden, Dallas, Nora and Evelyn.; ten nephews, and eleven nieces. Visitation: Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Northgate Church, 1255 W. Ridge Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Service: 1:30 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Northgate Church with Pastor Ken Koontz officiating. Internment will follow at 4:00 PM at Needmore Baptist Church, 1620 Mt Vernon Rd, Woodleaf, NC 27054. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Northgate Church, 1255 W. Ridge Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Leonard family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.