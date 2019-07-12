Lucille Beacham Leazer, 91, of Salisbury, NC went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2019 at her residence. Born March 19, 1928 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Ollie and Thedy Beacham. She attended Boyden High School and was employed for many years as a seamstress for her own business and worked at R.W. Norman's of Salisbury, and later in her career, a compassionate caregiver for Hospice. Mrs. Leazer was a member of Landmark Church in Salisbury. She was an excellent cook and shared her love of preparing meals with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Leazer, sisters, Ruby Fesperman, Idell Jolly and brothers, Ollie Beacham and Woodson (Bud) Beacham. Left to cherish her memory is her loving companion, Art Purcell; also, her loving children, Donna Arey of Salisbury, NC; Hal Barnes, Jr. (Barbara) of Atlanta, GA; Denise Beaver (Ron) of Greensboro, NC; Tammy Thomas (Tommy) of Salisbury, NC; Mitzi Smoot of Salisbury, NC ; 9 grandchildren 18 great- grandchildren; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Saturday (July 13) at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 AM in Summersett Memorial Chapel, officiated by Rev. Mike Robinson. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Landmark Church, 1910 Mooresville Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144 or Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Leazer family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 12, 2019