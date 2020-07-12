Lucille Campbell Gatton, 95 years old, formally of Olin, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House of Salisbury. She lived at Compass Healthcare & Rehabilitation Rowan in Spencer since February 7, 2020 until she went to hospice. Born January 23, 1925 in Iredell County to the late Romas and Dovie Campbell. She was married to the late James Lee Gatton for almost 65 years. James died December 9, 2012. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clay, Boyd, Gilbert Campbell, three sisters, Effie Benfield of Olin, Hazel Vaner of North Wilksboro, Mildred Tayes of Lexington, and one granddaughter, Christy Robertson of East Bend. Those left to cherish her memory are her only son, Billy Gatton and his wife, Marie of Mocksville. She lived with them since December 2012. She is also survived by two sisters, Kathleen Patterson (Ed) of Statesville, Betty Jo Mcdaniels (Charlie) of Statesville. Her grandchildren, Eddie Gatton (Lisa), Becky Reavis of Greensboro, two step grandchildren, Tony Cowel (Laura) of Gold Hill, Jeff Cowel (Robin) of Mocksville, and ten great grandchildren. She was a member of Lightness in the Darkness of Harmony. She attended Edgewood Baptist Church in Cooleemee with her son and wife as long as she was able to go. Visitation: Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Davie Funeral Service in Mocksville. Service to follow. Service: A private burial will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Salisbury National Cemetery. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store