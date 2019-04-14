Lucille Marie Troutman Christie, 70, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. She was born on January 28, 1949 in Iredell County, NC to the late Lester Troutman and Inez Gunter Troutman. Lucille worked as a seamstress and in her spare time enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, James Christie. Lucille is survived by a son, Jerry (Melissa) Christie of Salisbury; two daughters, Teresa (David) Calhoun of Lexington, and Jan (Darrell) Cobb of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Josh, Chris, Michelle, and Sandi; and one great grandchild, Sunshine. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Woodleaf Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor, Chris Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House (1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144). Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Christie family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2019