Lucille Grant Eagle, 93, of Salisbury went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House following a short period of declining health. Lucille was born February 12, 1927 in Rowan County a daughter of the late D.P. Grant and Sallie Mae McLellan Grant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Eagle on December 31, 1976, a daughter, Sylvia Eagle Angel, eight sisters and one brother. Family members left to cherish her memory are one son, Joe Eagle of Salisbury and one daughter, Reva Eagle of Shelby, along with numerous cherished nieces and nephews. Lucille was one of the oldest members of Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church. She had been a church member since 1946. At the time of her retirement she was employed by Norman's of Salisbury. Lucille was a loving and kind person to everyone she met. Service: A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kannapolis conducted by Rev. Joel Locklear, Rev.Mary Hatley and Janice Wensil. The family will speak to friends at the graveside following the service. Please be considerate of the family's wishes and wear a mask and observe social distancing at the graveside and while speaking with the family following the service. Memorial: The family requests that memorials be made to Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church, 6001 Old Concord Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or as Lucille would have done; perform a kind deed and show love to someone. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Eagle. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com