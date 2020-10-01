1/1
Lucinda Covington Epperson
Lucinda Covington Epperson, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1944 in Richmond County. The only child of Robert and Lucile Covington. She is survived by her husband, retired Catawba College professor Jim Epperson, of Salisbury; their daughter, Heather Hays and husband Spencer Hays, Aptos, CA; their son, Robert Epperson and wife Megan Epperson, Chapel Hill; granddaughter, Chandra Hays, San Diego, CA; grandson, Forrest Hays, Aptos, CA; and granddaughter, Kaelyn Epperson, Chapel Hill. Lucinda grew up in Rockingham and received her undergraduate college degree in Library Science from Appalachian State University, Boone. She subsequently served in the library departments at the University of Oklahoma, Western Carolina University, Salisbury City Schools, and for Rowan County. While employed by Rowan County, she was on their management team and served as head of their branch libraries, among other responsibilities. In retirement, Lucinda was active in numerous community organizations, volunteering in the Rowan County Public School, Rowan Helping Ministries, and Lee Street Theatre, among others. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when gatherings are appropriate. Memorials: An endowment will be bestowed to the Rowan Public Libraries. Contact the Rowan County Library for details.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
