Mr. Lucious Ray Bost, 94, of Salisbury passed away at his residence on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born March 10, 1926, son of the late Lester Ray Bost and Lucy Cranford Bost, and brother of the late Ruby Bost Kesler. Lucious went to Salisbury schools and was an Eagle Scout. He served in the United States Navy as a Shipfitter 3rd Class on the USS LST 1083 and LST 584 from 6/27/1944 to 5/23/1946. He watched through binoculars as Japan signed surrender papers on the USS Missouri as they were docked in Tokoyo Bay. Lucious had a special ability to build and supervise construction. Beginning by building houses in 1948, he served as a project superintendent for Wagoner Construction Company 1954-1979, 1989-92 and Rentenbach Engineers Constructors 1979-1989. His accomplishments in Salisbury include the Holiday Inn, Woodleaf Bowling Lanes, Home Savings and Loan, 1st Baptist Church addition, Proctor Chemical, St John's Lutheran Church chapel and Educational Building, Cartex Mill remodel, NC Federal Savings and Loan, renovations and additions for Rowan Memorial Hospital, and the Summersett Funeral Home Chapel. He also supervised 15 sites outside of Salisbury, including Moses Cone Hospital Phase III and One Salem Tower in Greensboro. He always said everything he did was with God's help, and it was to God's glory that his final job was building the sanctuary at First Baptist Church in Concord. In his retirement, he built a new house for he and his wife at the age of 70. He loved his farm, and is known for driving his overloaded golf cart around to work around the property. He never let his double knee replacements and lack of feeling in his lower legs slow him down. Lucious Ray was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was an honorable man who set examples by his positive attitude, hard work, and faith in God. He was a longtime member of Haven Lutheran Church, later to be baptized and join Maranatha Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Eva Bowler Bost. He is survived by his wife of 13 years Velma Tackett Bost; daughters, Gail Bost Vawter (Dave) of Fort Mill, S.C. and Wendy Crowell of Chicago, Ill.; step-sons, Dan Tackett (Debbie) of Salisbury, Ken Tackett (Juanita), Kevin Tackett (Felicia), Dave Tackett (Candace) of Charlotte, and Larry Tackett of Woodlands, Tex. He was adored by his grandchildren, Bethany Vawter Sweatt (Anthony) and Matthew Ray Vawter of Fort Mill, S.C.,; and great-grandson, JR Sweatt of Fort Mill, S.C. Service: There will be a Celebration of Life in July on his farm. Memorials: Donations can be made to LIFE Outreach International Carolina Cremation is assisting the Bost family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.