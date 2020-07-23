1/1
Lucy Gentle
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Lucy Jane Williams Gentle, 83, of Statesville, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Ms. Gentle was born March 28, 1937 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Henry Arthur and Willie Jane Morgan Williams. She was a graduate of Cleveland High School, was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church and retired after 40+ years at Hunt Manufacturing. After retirement she received her CNA degree and helped others in their later years. She is survived by two sons, Terry D. Gentle of Statesville, Kendall Scott Gentle of Statesville; three grandchildren, Kathryn Nicole Gentle McGarity, Heather Cheree Gentle, Brandon Gentle, two great granddaughters, Isabella Brooke Gentle, Everly James McGarity and two sisters, Agnes Shue and Mildred Lynch. She was preceded in death by one brother, James “Bud” Williams and four sisters, Mary Ruth Talbert, Thelma Martin, Ethel Shue and Catherine Wilkinson. Service: Graveside funeral services will be held 10:00am Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cleveland First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Larry Holleman officiating. Ms. Gentle will lie in state on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 12:00-5:00pm at Troutman Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Diamond Hill Baptist Church and online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 23, 2020.
