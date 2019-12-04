Ludie “Mae” Nash Eller, 91, of Salisbury passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on November 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Fannie Goodman Nash and Ernest M. Nash. Mae retired from Cannon Mills after 28 years of service. She was Baptist by faith and loved giving to others and taking care of family. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed gardening and canning. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Eller, Jr., whom she married in October 1945. She was the last of six children. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Connie E. Walker (Jim), Eddie Wayne Eller (Darlene), Kenneth Eller (deceased wife Linda), Vickie Eller, Terry L. Eller (Myra Jane), John Rickie Eller (Jody); 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church, 620 Andrews St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Sy Ponds and Pastor Don McIntyre officiating. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials may be made to the Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145-4639. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Eller family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019