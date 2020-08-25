Luther V. (Sonny) Lippard, age 81, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, August 22, at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Mr. Lippard was born January 6, 1939 in Rowan County, son of the late Virgil Homer and Vena Jenkins Lippard. He attended Kizer Elementary and China Grove High School where he graduated in 1957. He was proud to be a pitcher on the 1955 Rowan County Legion Baseball team that was runner-up in the World Series. He worked for the Salisbury City Bus Company, Trailways, and Consolidated Freight. Mr. Lippard was a member of the Fulton Masonic Lodge #99. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Spake Lippard, step-son, Duke Brown (Gerry); sons, Lynn Lippard (Angela), Shane Lippard (Sheila) and Tony Lippard (Paula); grandsons, Coty Brown (Krista), Duke Brown (Amanda), Aaron Lippard, Christopher Reaney, and Ryan Reaney; granddaughters, Cathryn L. Wirz (Phillip), Rebekah Lippard and Sylvie Lippard; great-grandchildren, Baylor and Abigail; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a private service for Mr. Lippard at St. John's Lutheran Church. Memorials: G2G Campaign, 200 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Lippard family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.