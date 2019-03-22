Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luzette Honeycutt. View Sign

Luzette Honeycutt, 76, of Mooresville passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Born in Iredell County on Nov. 29, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Ora Nadine London Beam and Jessie Young Beam. A graduate of Landis High School, Luzette was a production worker at Fiber Industries. She was a member of Unity United Methodist Church in Kannapolis and loved spending time with family and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Richard Beam. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Timothy Ray “Tim” Honeycutt (Mary Smith Honeycutt); daughter, Tracie Honeycutt (Bunky Storie); Lisa Honeycutt (an “adopted” daughter and longtime caregiver); grandchildren, Matthew Scott Honeycutt, Hannah Luzette Honeycutt, Barry Michael Honeycutt, Maxwell Montague Honeycutt; great-grandchildren, Kole Ray Honeycutt, Isaiah Drake, Rylea Drake; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Unity United Methodist Church, 8505 Unity Church Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Celebration of Life: 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Unity United Methodist Church with April Baucom, the Rev. Jesse Smith officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Unity United Methodist Church or Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Ln., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Honeycutt family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Lyerly Funeral Home

