Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Cook Ritchie. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Funeral service 1:00 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Lydia Sophia Cook Ritchie, 72, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 pm Sunday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Ritchie was born January 26, 1948 in Concord. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Stanley Cook and Evelyn Louretta Williams Cook. She was a homemaker and in her earlier years, she was a waitress at Gary's Bar-B-Cue in China Grove. She was an avid animal lover. She loved to travel with her husband, Dennis, going to the beach and the mountains. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Max Ritchie; son, Darren Mark Ross; sister, Brenda Suretta Cook; and brother, John Loraine Cook. Mrs. Ritchie is survived by her daughter, Tamisha Ritchie Ross of Kannapolis; son, Brian Keith Ritchie of China Grove; two sisters, Barbara Juanita McDaniel of Salisbury and Joanna Stanley St. John of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Gary Ritche and wife Sylvia of China Grove. The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for their care and compassion for our mother. Memorials may be sent to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

Mrs. Lydia Sophia Cook Ritchie, 72, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A funeral service is scheduled for 1:00 pm Monday, February 17, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 pm Sunday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Ritchie was born January 26, 1948 in Concord. She was a daughter of the late Joseph Stanley Cook and Evelyn Louretta Williams Cook. She was a homemaker and in her earlier years, she was a waitress at Gary's Bar-B-Cue in China Grove. She was an avid animal lover. She loved to travel with her husband, Dennis, going to the beach and the mountains. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Max Ritchie; son, Darren Mark Ross; sister, Brenda Suretta Cook; and brother, John Loraine Cook. Mrs. Ritchie is survived by her daughter, Tamisha Ritchie Ross of Kannapolis; son, Brian Keith Ritchie of China Grove; two sisters, Barbara Juanita McDaniel of Salisbury and Joanna Stanley St. John of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Gary Ritche and wife Sylvia of China Grove. The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for their care and compassion for our mother. Memorials may be sent to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com . Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Ritchie. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close