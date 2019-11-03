Lydia Lee Young York, 92, of Lexington passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Hinkle Hospice House. Mrs. York was born in Davidson County on Aug. 22, 1927 to Clyde Herman Young, Sr. and Alma Bertie Burkhart Young. She was retired from PPG and was a member of Holly Grove Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Carson York. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, William “Mickey” York (Carol) of Salisbury and Kenneth Lee York (Joan) of Lexington; her brother, Clyde Herman Young, Jr. (Pauline) of Lexington; her sister, Dottie Curry (Bill) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Phillip York (Melissa), Melissa Eddleman (Bobby), Michelle Whitson (Brian) and Stephanie Osborne (Kevin); and three great-grandchildren, Carson Osborne, Sean Osborne and Malachi Whitson. Service: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Davidson Funeral Home Lexington Chapel with Pastors Matt Smith and Kyle Bates officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holly Grove Lutheran Church at 212 Holly Grove Lutheran Church Rd, Lexington, NC 27292 or to Hospice of Davidson County at 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 3, 2019