Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Ann Butler. View Sign

Lynda Ann Butler, 68, of Gold Hill passed away at her residense on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1950 in Rowan County, the daughter of Edna Moss Owens and the late Lester Wayne Drye. She was previously a caregiver for Comfort Keepers. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and she enjoyed reading and loved her family. In additon to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Barbara Drye Green and husband Benny of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Bonnie Ketchie and husband Ronald of Rockwell. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will revceive friends at Liberty United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 1-1:45 p.m. Service: There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Charlie Curtis and Pastor Brad Treece. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Butler family.

Lynda Ann Butler, 68, of Gold Hill passed away at her residense on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1950 in Rowan County, the daughter of Edna Moss Owens and the late Lester Wayne Drye. She was previously a caregiver for Comfort Keepers. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and she enjoyed reading and loved her family. In additon to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Barbara Drye Green and husband Benny of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Bonnie Ketchie and husband Ronald of Rockwell. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will revceive friends at Liberty United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 1-1:45 p.m. Service: There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Charlie Curtis and Pastor Brad Treece. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Butler family. Funeral Home Carolina Cremation Service

P.O. Box 2185

Salisbury , NC 28145-2185

(704) 636-1515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close