Lynda Ann Butler, 68, of Gold Hill passed away at her residense on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1950 in Rowan County, the daughter of Edna Moss Owens and the late Lester Wayne Drye. She was previously a caregiver for Comfort Keepers. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and she enjoyed reading and loved her family. In additon to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Barbara Drye Green and husband Benny of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Bonnie Ketchie and husband Ronald of Rockwell. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews. Visitation: The family will revceive friends at Liberty United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 1-1:45 p.m. Service: There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Liberty United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Charlie Curtis and Pastor Brad Treece. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Butler family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 22, 2019