Lynda Stonestreet Vrooman, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Mooresville, to the late John G. Stonestreet and Dell Dee Poole Stonestreet. Mrs. Vrooman was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse at W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury where she retired after 25 years. Mrs. Vrooman was a member of Neel Road Baptist Church in Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Racheal Stonestreet Towell. Mrs. Vrooman is survived by her husband Keith A. Vrooman, whom she married on April 20, 1986; nephew, Jack Towell and wife Lisa of South Carolina; niece, Jenny Bloome of North Carolina; three great-nieces; three great-nephews; five great-great nieces; and two great-great nephews. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Neel Road Baptist Church, Salisbury, with Rev. Brian Hancock officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Neel Road Baptist Church, 135 Neel Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Vrooman family.

