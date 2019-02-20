Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Lyndon Tai Cowan 29, departed this earthly life on Sunday February 17, 2019 born on December 3, 1989 in Rowan Co. he was the son of Norman Reid Blackwell and Veneta Cowan. Mr. Cowan was educated in the public schools of Rowan Co. and was employed with UPS as a Loader and was a member of Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church,Cleveland. Lyndon was loved by his family and friends and never met a stranger and always had that great big smile. He leaves precious and loving memories to his parents, brother, Henry Cowan(Patti), Fayetteville, sisters, Tangie Cowan and Rachel Chambers both of Statesville, grandmother, Mamie Carruth, Statesville, nephews, Avery Cowan, Fayetteville, Carson Tolliver, Statesville, nieces, Samantha Cowan, Fayetteville, Genesis Warren, Statesville, aunt, Carolyn Fowler, Salisbury, uncle, George Blackwell, Salisbury and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church, Hawkinstown Rd. Visitation at 12 pm and Funeral at 1 pm the burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury, Reverend Marcus Fairley, Pastor, Officiating, Reverend Henry Cowan, Eulogist Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to

223 E. Fisher Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

