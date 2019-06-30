Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable Howard "Leona" Eagle. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

CHINA GROVE – Mable "Leona" Howard Eagle, 87, of China Grove, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home in China Grove.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1931 in Murphy, to the late George William and Cora Lambert Howard.

Leona was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and bird watching.

In addition to her parents, Leona was preceded in death by daughters, Audrey Emma Eagle and Patricia Lynn Eagle; son, Ernest Ray Eagle; brothers, Woodrow Howard and William Howard; sisters, Mary Willa Howard and Katie Bell Howard; and partner, Elsie Foutz.

Leona is survived by her grandsons, Keith Johnson and wife Staci of China Grove, Colt Johnson and Desarai Kizer and Joel Johnson and wife Casey of High Point; brother, Wendell Howard of Kannapolis; sister, Carmelita Howard; great-grandsons, Abel Delmar Johnson, Noah Ray Johnson, Obi Clay Johnson and Levi Johnson; great-granddaughters, Annabelle Rose Johnson, Isla Mae Johnson, Melanie Nicholle Johnson and Madeline BreAnn Johnson; other family, Kirk Foutz, Bob Foutz, Melody "Beep" Foutz, Daniel Foutz and John Foutz.

There will be a Celebration of Leona's life at a later date.

Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Eagle family.

