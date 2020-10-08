Mack Wallace Baker, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born February 22, 1943 in Dillsboro, NC to Tilly and Virginia Beaver Baker. Mack graduated from Franklin High School and attended Western Carolina University. He was a veteran of the United States Army retiring after 30 years. During his military service he earned two purple hearts. Mack later retired from Duke Power. He was a lifetime member of AmVets Post 845 and VFW in Franklin. Mack felt strongly about exercising his right to vote and loved to travel in the United States as well as abroad. In addition to his parents, Mack was preceded in death by his brothers, George Baker and Gordon Baker. Mack is survived by his wife Shelia Baker, whom he married March 30, 1991; children, Jeff (Jamie) Baker of Franklin, NC, Jonathon Baker of Rock Hill, SC, John (Heather) Lynch of Douglasville, GA; Candice (Micah) Berry of Granite Quarry, NC; grandhchildren, Winter Lynch, Peyton Berry, Iynna Berry, Genevieve Lynch, Scout Lynch, Anthony Baker, and Ava Baker. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, October 9, 2020, 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC, with Rev. Gene Beaver, officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens, Rockwell, NC. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Baker family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.