Madison Michelle Moore, 28, passed away June 8, 2019. She was born September 16, 1990 to Brian William Gray and Michelle Renee Gray. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, 801 S Hayne St, Monroe, NC 28112. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Service, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC 28112. In addition to her parents, Madison leaves behind her loving husband, Craig Lee Moore, daughter, Elysa Leigh Moore, brother, Conner Gray, and many other special family members and friends. Madison always had such a joy about her. She was undeniably selfless and kind with everyone, but especially her school students. Madison was a high school graduate of Audrey Kell Class of 2008 and later obtained her bachelor's degree in education at UNC Charlotte in 2012. Her career began when she accepted a position as an educator at Parkwood Middle School, and then Walter Bickett Elementary. Later, her passion led her to accept a position with Knollwood Elementary. Madison thrived in her career while educating the third-grade students at Knollwood Elementary. Her love for education and her students would later land her a grade- level chair position at Knollwood Elementary. When Madison was not working on her career, she spent time with her family, friends, and her two dogs; Sabastian and Tucker. She spent most of her time with the loves of her life, Lee and Elysa. The two married on March 25, 2018. The two would do everything together from simply going to a friend's house, to going to all Jeep events in the area. Madison also loved spending time with her parents. She was, of course, a daddy's girl, but when she wasn't laughing with her dad, she would get her nails done with her mom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to help provide school supplies to Madison's beloved students at Knollwood Elementary School, 3075 Shue Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences can be made at

