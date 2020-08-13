Majel Aurora Errante-Wolfe, 23 of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. Born September 3, 1996 in Greensboro, she was the daughter of Natalie Errante and Robert Steven Wolfe, Jr. of Salisbury. Majel graduated from North Rowan High School, received her B.A. Degree in Special Education from Catawba College and was attending Averett University, Danville, VA to earn her Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. Her dream was to help juveniles in the Juvenile Justice System and become a Dean of Conduct at a university. Majel was employed by Averett University. She was an active member of the Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church of Salisbury. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Errante. Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents, are her fiance', Cameron Griffin of Waxhaw; sister, Moya Giacamina Errante-Wolfe of Salisbury; maternal grandfather, Jack Errante and wife Lynda of Salisbury, and paternal grandmother, Mary Martha White of Bremerton, WA. A Celebration of Life for Majel will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autistic Self Advocacy Network, PO Box 66122, Washington, DC 20035 or www.autisticadvocacy.org
