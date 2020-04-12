MaKenzie Leigh Hancock, 19, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Rowan County on March 2, 2001, she was the daughter of Michele Bond Hancock and James Russell Hancock, Jr. MaKenzie was a graduate of Carson High School and a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She worked as a cashier at Food Lion in Landis and was very outgoing. MaKenzie participated in competitive dance for seven years and was a very, very loving person who never met a stranger and was kind to everyone. She was an organ donor. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gabriel Edison Hancock. Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, James and Michele Hancock of Salisbury; maternal grandparents, Terry and Nancy Bond of Salisbury; paternal grandfather, James Russell Hancock, Sr. of Panama City, Fla.; brothers, Benjamin Hancock of Kannapolis and Troy Murphy of Mesa, Ariz.; and fiancée, Zakkary Stegall of Salisbury. Arrangements: A private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell, NC with Pastor Jason Pierce officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made in MaKenzie's memory to the Carolina Donor Services, 1430 Westbrook Plaza Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hancock family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2020