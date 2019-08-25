|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mamie McNeely.
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Centergrove Road Church of Christ
|
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Centergrove Road Church of Christ
|
Burial
View Map
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Mrs. Mamie Louise Galloway McNeely, age 77 departed this life on, August 6, 2019 at her home in San Tan Valley, Arizona, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Davidson County, on, May 17, 1942 to the late Jinnie Mae Simpson and Howard Galloway, Sr. She was a graduate of R. A. Clement High School, and was last employed in accounts payable with Bashas Grocery Store. She was a member of Centergrove Road Church of Christ, Kannapolis, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband Rufus Henry McNeely, Sr., her brother, Howard Galloway, Jr; mother-in-law, Lucille McNeely and brother-in-law, Billy McNeely. She is survived by her son, Rufus H. McNeely, Jr. and wife Linda of Arizona, her daughter, Sheila McNeely of the home in Arizona, grandchildren; Quinton, Jordan, Adrienne, and Tayden; Five sister-in-laws; Viola Knox Galloway, Cleveland, NC, Martha Wonson, St. Albans, NY; Doretha McNeely, Granite Quarry, NC; Sandra McNeely-Hines, Kannapolis, NC and Evelyn Faye Scott, Charlotte, NC; brother-in-law, Jerry McNeely, Jamaica, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Centergrove Road Church of Christ, 2304 Centergrove Road, Kannapolis, NC, 28083. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral begins at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Minister Andy Moss, pastor/eulogist is officating. Committal and burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the US National Cemetery, Salisbury Hairston Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the McNeely family with sincere compassion and care. Online condolences may be sent to hairstonfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 25, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|