Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc Christopher Ritchie Collins. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Powles Staton Funeral Home 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trading Ford Baptist Church Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marc Christopher Ritchie Collins, 47, of Rockwell/Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 after fighting aggressive stage 4 renal cell kidney cancer for 4 years. He was the son of the late Joseph Collins and the late Ann Ritchie Collins. He was born November 17, 1971. Marc was educated at Rockwell Christian School and North Rowan High School. He graduated from N.C. State University with a degree in Business Administration. He started his career working for his father at MarChem Company in Salisbury. Then he and his father started Industrial Specialty Chemicals in Rockwell where he worked for 20 years until retiring due to ill health. He was very involved in his children's activities, from coaching in the East Rowan Diamond Sports Organization, R.C. Swarm softball organization, and St. Matthews Troop 333 Boy Scout organization, in which he proudly always stated he was the "lowest ranking scout master." He also helped run concessions at the Rowan County Lady Legion Softball at East Rowan High which he enjoyed immensely. He had a home in Kure Beach, NC that he loved but never spent enough time there. He had a farm near Rockwell that he loved more. He also had three dogs-Benji, Max, and Champ who looked after him and followed him around like the pied piper. He had the extreme good fortune of marrying Donna Mishak Collins on October 15, 1994, who survives him. He is also survived by his son, Jaden Christopher Collins and his daughter, Kadynce Hope Collins, both who were his world. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph "Joey" Bryce Collins. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Kristen Collins Sabia and her husband, John Sabia who worked with Marc for many years, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank Wake Forest Baptist Hospital-Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Rhonda Bitting, Dr. Christina Cramer and staff for all their care over the many years. The family would also like to thank Jeff Taylor, PA-Trinity Medical Care for his many times of helping over the years. The family would also like to thank St. Matthews Boy Scout Troop 333 and the R.C. Swarm softball organization. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Trading Ford Baptist Church in Salisbury, conducted by Pastor Mike Motley. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to KCCure-Kidney Cancer Research Alliance at

Marc Christopher Ritchie Collins, 47, of Rockwell/Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 after fighting aggressive stage 4 renal cell kidney cancer for 4 years. He was the son of the late Joseph Collins and the late Ann Ritchie Collins. He was born November 17, 1971. Marc was educated at Rockwell Christian School and North Rowan High School. He graduated from N.C. State University with a degree in Business Administration. He started his career working for his father at MarChem Company in Salisbury. Then he and his father started Industrial Specialty Chemicals in Rockwell where he worked for 20 years until retiring due to ill health. He was very involved in his children's activities, from coaching in the East Rowan Diamond Sports Organization, R.C. Swarm softball organization, and St. Matthews Troop 333 Boy Scout organization, in which he proudly always stated he was the "lowest ranking scout master." He also helped run concessions at the Rowan County Lady Legion Softball at East Rowan High which he enjoyed immensely. He had a home in Kure Beach, NC that he loved but never spent enough time there. He had a farm near Rockwell that he loved more. He also had three dogs-Benji, Max, and Champ who looked after him and followed him around like the pied piper. He had the extreme good fortune of marrying Donna Mishak Collins on October 15, 1994, who survives him. He is also survived by his son, Jaden Christopher Collins and his daughter, Kadynce Hope Collins, both who were his world. He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph "Joey" Bryce Collins. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Kristen Collins Sabia and her husband, John Sabia who worked with Marc for many years, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank Wake Forest Baptist Hospital-Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Rhonda Bitting, Dr. Christina Cramer and staff for all their care over the many years. The family would also like to thank Jeff Taylor, PA-Trinity Medical Care for his many times of helping over the years. The family would also like to thank St. Matthews Boy Scout Troop 333 and the R.C. Swarm softball organization. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Trading Ford Baptist Church in Salisbury, conducted by Pastor Mike Motley. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to KCCure-Kidney Cancer Research Alliance at https://kccure.org/donate/ . Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Collins family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close