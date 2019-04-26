Marcia Turner Zachary, 84, of Sunset Beach, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born on Nov. 12, 1934 in Greenville County, S.C. She was a daughter of the late Aubrey H. Turner and Pauline E. Kay Turner. Marcia was an avid artist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Leroy Zachary; son, Eddie Loflin of Ocean Isle Beach; daughter, Paula Beck of Jacksonville; and grandson, Josh Loflin. Surviving are a son, Sam Zachary of Faith; daughters, Susan Kimmer of Shallotte and Judy Patterson (Joseph) of Salisbury; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Services to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 26, 2019