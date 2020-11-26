Marcia Victoria Wilkins Corley, 75, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence. Born August 29, 1945 in Gaston County, NC she was the daughter of the late Howard Reid Wilkins and Mary Stogner Wilkins. She attended North Rowan High School and was an Activities Director at a nursing home. She enjoyed making floral wreaths and wedding veils. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Tina Patterson on June 2, 2020 and a brother, David Wilkins. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Sloan Corley who she married September 9, 1978; sons, Tim Cornelison (Crystal), Aaron Cornelison, Chris Cornelison (Gretchen), Mark Corley (Cindy) all of Salisbury; step-daughter, Crystal Locklear of Laurinburg; step-son, Charles Corley of Salisbury; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday (November 27) at the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum with entombment in the mausoleum. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Corley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.