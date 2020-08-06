Judy Marcella (Marcy) Moles Strickland, 65, of Salisbury, passed away on July 14, 2020 in Decatur, TX after a courageous battle with a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lovell and Irene (Hodge) Moles. Marcy is lovingly remembered by her daughter Tammy (Perry) Southers of Cartersville, GA and her son, Matthew (Jessica) Randolph of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Dominik and Jenna Randolph; her sisters Donna Norman of Charleston, WV and Jean Ann George (William) of Bowie, TX; nieces Kristi (Scott) Meadows of Roanoke, VA, Michelle (Jeff) Cottrill of Charleston, WV and Shannon (Chip) Parker of Amarillo, TX; her fiancé Terry Bowman of Salisbury; and many close family, friends and co-workers. Marcy loved her family dearly and treasured time spent with them. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing karaoke, shopping and traveling with her family and friends, especially to the mountains. Marcy will always be remembered for her smile, sweet demeanor and willingness to help others whenever needed. Service: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small family memorial service will be held at Antioch Cemetery in Red House, WV.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store