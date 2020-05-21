Margaret Ann Margie Carpenter
1947 - 2020
Margaret Ann, “Margie”, Carpenter, 72, of Salisbury, finished her race, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. She was born on November 17, 1947 in Cabarrus Co, to the late Loyd and Marie Perry. In addition to her parents, Margie is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Perry. Those left to cherish her memory, two daughters, Jennifer Lyles (Joe) of Rockwell, Lisa Todd of Salisbury, one brother Richard Perry (Elayne) of Kannapolis and one grandson Davis Lyles of Rockwell. Margie was a retired mail carrier. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, gardening and shopping for antiques. She taught Sunday school and served in her church's children's and senior adult ministries for many years. She was a loyal friend, welcoming hostess and provided love and care to many cherished pets. She leaves a legacy of daughters, son in law and grandson who know and serve the Lord. III John 1:4. A service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
