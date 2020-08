Happy Heavenly Birthday to Margaret S. Beaver. Margaret was born on August 22, 1919 and she passed away on July 15, 2020 just short of her 101 birth date in Casselberry, FL. She is survived by daughter Melba Swift, five grand children, five great grand children and six great-great grand children. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Beaver and daughter Wanda Carter. Service: Service will be held in China Grove, at a later date.



