Margaret Curlee Clark, age 98, of Louisville, KY formerly of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sunrise Louisville, KY. Margaret was born January 28, 1921 in Salisbury the daughter of the late Nellie Claylor Pickler Curlee and William T. Curlee. She worked as a Librarian for Lincoln County Schools and was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury. She lived in Salisbury for several years after the death of her husband, she then moved to Louisville, KY to be with her son and family. Preceding her in death were her husband Charles Nelson Clark in 1997; brother Bill Curlee; sisters Alma Shores, Winona Stone, Hazel Craddock, Mary Ruth Rogers and Elizabeth Gore. Those left to cherish her memories are her son Robert Nelson Clark and wife Mitzi L. Clark of LeGrange, KY; grandchildren Jennifer Mendenhall and Robert Charles Clark; great-grandchildren Cameron Mendenhall and Madison Mendenhall. The family will receive friends from 4:30-6 PM Sunday (January 26) at Summersett Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Monday (Jan. 27) at Chestnut Hill Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dr. Kenneth Lance. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Clark family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 24, 2020